  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2022, 11:15 PM

Any action against Lebanon not to go unanswered: Nasrallah

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA)– Secretary-General of Lebanon Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the enemy knows that any action against Lebanon will not go unanswered.

Nasrallah made the remarks in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah movement. 

This item is being updated...

