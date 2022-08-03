Hezbollah chief ‘Nasrallah’ comes out victorious

Israeli media quoted a high-ranking official of Zionist regime as saying that possible agreement that is being formed regarding the maritime border demarcation case with Lebanon is tantamount to the complete surrender of Tel Aviv to Beirut and in this case, Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah came out victorious.

This agreement means give in to Lebanon and this issue was carried out by Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of War Benny Gantz, he added.

Earlier, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah had warned Zionists about obstructing negotiations on demarcating maritime borders between Lebanon and Zionist regime, saying that if Lebanon cannot use oil and gas resources in the Mediterranean Sea, Zionist regime also will not have the right to extract oil and gas from any gas field in the sea.

MA/5554548