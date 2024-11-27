  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 27, 2024, 7:00 PM

Terrorist groups launch attack on Syrian army in Aleppo

Terrorist groups launch attack on Syrian army in Aleppo

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group and its allies launched a major attack on Syrian military positions in western Aleppo on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, HTS and factions from the al-Fatah al-Mubin operations room attacked Syrian army positions in western rural Aleppo, allegedly seizing control of some points in Qubtan al-Jabal and Sheikh Aqil near the 46th Regiment.

The attack was marked by intense exchanges of artillery and rocket fire between government forces and HTS-aligned factions.

Syrian government forces shelled the rear positions of the factions around the city of Atarib, Darat Izza, and surrounding villages, the observatory said, adding that a Russian warplane also conducted airstrikes. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Tuesday, the western countryside of Aleppo witnessed a significant displacement of civilians from Atarib and nearby villages, driven by HTS military buildups near the front lines, according to the observatory.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly the Nusra Front, is considered a terrorist organization by Syria, Russia, and several other countries. 

MNA

News ID 224995

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News