Hashd al-Sha’abi forces kill senior ISIL commander

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Thursday evening their forces had killed one of the ISIL terrorist group senior commanders by the name of "Ruler of North Baghdad and Al-Karma" in Al-Anbar Province.

The National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) cited a Hashd al-Sha’abi statement, saying "The Eastern Al-Anbar Operations Command in the Al-Hashd Al-Shabi [PMU] Organization could kill two leaders of the ISIL terrorist gangs in the area of Al-Karma Island, north of the city of Fallujah in western Iraq."

According to the statement, one of the terrorists who was called"Mohannad Ahmad Habib", was the ruler of northern Baghdad and Al-Karma, and the other "Omar Abdul Kasar" was a member of the terrorist group.

Two other dangerous ISIL commanders were also killed during the past week, one known as the "Ruler of the South" and the other "Ruler of Iraq" in the terrorist group.

After a recent attack by ISIL terrorists on a market in central Baghdad that killed at least 32 Iraqis and wounded more than 100 others, the Iraqi security forces have intensified their crackdown on the terrorist group.

