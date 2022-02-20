Iraqi Army, PMU launch security operation in norhtern Baghdad

Iraqi sources reported that the country's military forces along with the PMU launched a joint security operation to pursue and destroy the ISIL terrorists' remnants in the town of Tarmiyah in northern Baghdad.

The town of Tarmiyah is considered an insecure area and a stronghold of ISIL.

ISIL terrorists launch terrorist operations against civilians in the town from time to time.

Issuing a statement, PMU announced that the organization's 12th Brigade forces will participate in the Tarmiyah's operation.

The operation will be carried out based on the detailed information of the presence of the ISIL in the area, during which the area would be cleared from terrorists' remnants to ensure the security of the citizens.

Iraqi security forces on Saturday managed to arrest an ISIL leader in the north of the country.

Recently, at least 6 ISIL terrorists were killed in another operation launched by PMU in Tarmiyah.

Tarmiyah is one of the six suburbs of Baghdad, known as the security belt of the capital, which connects the four provinces of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala and Anbar.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

MP/IRN84656557