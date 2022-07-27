Several explosions hit US base in east Syria

The explosion occurred in the Syrian Al-Hasakah province while the helicopters of the international coalition were flying over the skies of the area.

These helicopters went to this area from their base in Ash Shaddadi city, and after learning that this base was targeted by a rocket, they fired several bombs, according to the reports.

Local sources told Sputnik that several loud explosions were heard in the northern and western suburbs of the oil-rich city of Ash Shaddadi, where the largest US military base in Al-Hasakah province is located.

The US base in Ash Shaddadi was also targeted with two missiles several months ago.

