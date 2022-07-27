  1. World
Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 AM

Several explosions hit US base in east Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – News sources early Wednesday reported that several blasts hit a US base located in an oil field in the east of Syria.

The explosion occurred in the Syrian Al-Hasakah province while the helicopters of the international coalition were flying over the skies of the area.

These helicopters went to this area from their base in Ash Shaddadi city, and after learning that this base was targeted by a rocket, they fired several bombs, according to the reports.

Local sources told Sputnik that several loud explosions were heard in the northern and western suburbs of the oil-rich city of Ash Shaddadi, where the largest US military base in Al-Hasakah province is located.

The US base in Ash Shaddadi was also targeted with two missiles several months ago.

