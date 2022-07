The Turkish strikes were carried out in Syria's Ar Raqqah, according to the reports.

The Turkish artillery attacks come as the Turkish President recently announced an operation to establish a safe zone 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border).

Turkey's threats to the so-called safe zone operation in northern Syria are in conflict with the results and outputs of the Astana meeting, Syria says.

