Jul 24, 2022, 5:27 PM

Turkey establishes new military base in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – In continuation of the Turkish military activities in the north of Iraq, Turkish forces on Sunday established a new military base in the area.

The new Turkish base is located in the Amedi (Al-Emadiyeh) district in the north of Dohuk province.

News sources also on Sunday reported that a Turkish military base located on the borders of Iraq and Turkey was targeted with several drones.

Iraqi authorities consider the Turkish military presence in Iraq as a violation of their country's territorial integrity and have even lodged a complaint to the UN for a recent deadly shelling of a resort area in Zakho in Duhok province, which they blame Turkey for.

