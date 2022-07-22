  1. World
Turkish base in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted with drones

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – A security force announced that a Turkish base located in Iraq's Kurdistan region was targeted with two drones.

The attack on the Turkish base was carried out in the north of Dohuk province, according to the source.

The source added that the forces stationed in that military base managed to shoot down two drones.

Kurdish media on Wednesday reported that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

The Turkish attacks were carried out in Batifa located in Dohuk province in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to the reports.

The Kurdish media have said that the Turkish bombardment targeted several touristic locations in Duhok’s Zakho district, killing over a dozen of tourists and injuring several others.

At least eight people were killed and 23 others were injured, Chiya Amin, head of Zakho's tourism directorate said of the latest toll, which includes children as well, the Kurdish media reported.

