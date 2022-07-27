Russia, Syria build bases to counter possible Turkish attack

These bases have been established in the north of Ar Raqqah province on the route of the M-4 strategic highway, and the Syrian army is ready to build other bases as well, Sputnik reported.

Syrian and Russian armies have brought new military equipment to these bases in order to confront the possible military action by Turkey.

The General Command of the Syrian Army and the armed forces of this country also announced today that the Syrian Army is fully prepared to deal with any possible Turkish attack on Syrian territory.

A military source told SANA that With the intensification of Turkey's provocative actions in Syria over the past two days and the attack on various areas and a number of bases of the armed forces, the Syrian army is ready to face any possible attack by Turkey.

Another media, quoting local sources, reported that the Syrian army has sent tanks and equipment and sent more troops to Ar Raqqah.

Several weeks ago, media sources reported that 300 Syrian Army soldiers were stationed in the city of Manbij, located in the north of Aleppo province, following an agreement with the Russian government and the SDF.

A Syrian newspaper also reported that Damascus and SDF, with the mediation of Russia, are on the verge of forming a joint operation room against possible Turkish attacks.

