Turkish base on Iraq-Turkey border targeted with drones

Iraqi news sources on Sunday reported that the sound of 7 powerful explosions was heard from inside the Turkish Bamrani base.

Moments later, the sources added that the Bamrani base was targeted by several drones.

Local people in Erbil, sharing the news on social media, reported that the number of drone flights and helicopter flights for personal transportation increased over the skies of the city.

Several days ago, a Turkish base located in Iraq's Kurdistan region was also targeted with two drones, according to the reports.

The attack on the Turkish base was carried out in the north of Dohuk province.

