Rocket attacks reported on Turkey's Zelikan base in N Iraq

According to local Iraqi sources, the Turkish Zelikan military base in Bashiqa town at the heart of the Nineveh plain came under attack by 122 mm rockets.

Sabereen News reported that the Iraqi group 'Saraya Awliya al-Dam' claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The attack was aimed at taking revenge for the blood of martyrs and the continuation of the bombing of Iraqi soil and scaring women and children by Turkey, said the statement released by the Iraqi group.

The group also released a video of its operations against the Turkish base.

Earlier on Sunday news sources reported that a Turkish military base located on the borders of Iraq and Turkey was targeted with several fixed-wing drones.

Also, several days ago, a Turkish base located in Iraq's Kurdistan region was also targeted with two drones, according to the reports.

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday afternoon that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

