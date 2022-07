The energy minister of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian said that the agreement was reached during the visit of a Turkish delegation headed by President Erdogan to Tehran on July 19.

The minister said that during the Turkish president's visit, Iran and Turkey agreed to enhance the infrastructure of electricity swap.

According to the agreement, the two countries' electricity grids will be connected through Khoi-Van, Khoi-Bash Qala and Bazargan-Daghubayzid power plants.

MNA/nournews