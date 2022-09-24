Iran’s export of electricity to Turkey to be put on agenda

He called the pursuit of the agreements reached between presidents of Iran and Turkey during the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran the most important topic of negotiations with the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and added, “Regarding the issues of common waters and Aras River, it was agreed to set up a Permanent Committee to investigate the pertinent issues.”

With the coordination made, it was decided that the first meeting of the Technical Committee regarding the shared waters would be held in Tehran next year, Mehrabian underlined.

Turning to the agreements made in the field of transmitting electricity to Turkey, the Iranian energy minister said that Turkey has invested in Van city in line with providing the possibility of exchanging electricity from Iran to neighboring Turkey in back-to-back form.

For this purpose, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian met and held talks with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez and Vahit Kirişçi Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in Ankara on Friday.

MA/FNA14010701000200