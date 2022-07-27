Two Turkish forces killed in N Syria

The two Turkish forces, Mevlut Yogurtcu and Mert Otal, were killed after terrorists opened fire at them during an operation on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities, in recent years, have launched military operations in northern Syria for what they call "countering the presence of terrorists" in the Turkish border region.

The activities of the Turkish army in Syria have been strongly opposed by the authorities of this country, and Damascus officials have called Ankara's military presence illegal and occupation.

This is while Turkish President Erdogan and other Turkish officials have announced the possibility of conducting a new operation in Syria.

