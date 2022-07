Directed by Alireza Biglari, "I Will Never Leave You" won the prize of Best International Short Narrative.

The cast of Biglari's short film includes Goli Ghasemi, Alireza Biglari, Mostafa Safaei, Fariborz Mehrabian, and Sina Abbasnezhad.

Farbod Ardebili's "The Gift" also won the prize of Best Short Drama.

The latest edition of the film festival was held from July 13th to 16th in Nevada.

MP/5542554