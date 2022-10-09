Efforts underway to connect Iran-Russia electricty grids

Mohammad Ali Farahnakian made the comments in an interview with an Iranian media outlet on Sunday, saying that the plan to connect the country’s electricity grid from the eastern side of the Caspian Sea is a plan that makes it possible to exchange electricity among the members states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The issue of connecting Iran’s electricity grid through the eastern Caspian Sea was raised in the Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) in order to adopt the necessary decisions in that regard, he added.

This power transmission line has been extended from Iran to near the border and there is a need to take action from Turkmenistan, he said, adding that if this transmission line is activated, the transmission capacity would increase by 200 percent.

With the consultations made in this regard, it is tried to connect the power grid to the SCO’s member states via Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, the adviser to the Energy Ministry stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Farahnakian pointed to the possibility of connecting country’s power grid with Lebanon and added that a delegation from Lebanon recently traveled to Iran in order to lay the ground for connecting Iran's power grid with Lebanon's.

