Turkish army targets NE Syria with mortars

Local Syrian sources reported that Turkish forces and armed groups supported by this country fired several mortars that hit residential houses in the city of Qamishli.

This shelling caused material damage and displaced tens of families.

Yesterday, Turkish army forces targeted areas in Al-Hasakah province with artillery units, causing financial damage to citizens' houses and property.

The Turkish artillery attacks come as the Turkish President recently announced an operation to establish a safe zone 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border).

Turkey's threats to the so-called safe zone operation in northern Syria are in conflict with the results and outputs of the Astana meeting, Syria says.

