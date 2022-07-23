Two Iraqi groups threaten to attack Turkey's soil

The Kurdish-language media in Iraq reported on Friday afternoon that a Turkish base located in Iraq's Kurdistan region was targeted with two drones.

The attack on the Turkish base was carried out in the north of Dohuk province, according to the source.

Two unknown groups who identified themselves as Iraqis claimed responsibility for the attack on Turkish bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The mentioned group announced on its Telegram channel by releasing a video that it claims responsibility for the special operation which was carried out with a number of long-range drones against the Turkish base in Bamarni district of Dohuk province.

"If the Turkish forces do not withdraw from the territory of Iraq, our next attacks will be inside the territory of Turkey," the group warned.

On the other hand, another group announced in a statement that it claims responsibility for the rocket attack on the Turkish base of Zelikan.

The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Center of Iraqi Kurdistan announced in a statement last night that the Zelikan base was attacked with three rockets, But no one was injured.

These attacks have been carried out after Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday afternoon that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

