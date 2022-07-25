  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2022

Coordination Framework nominate Al Sudani as candidate for PM

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Shia bloc Coordination Framework has nominated Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani for the Iraqi prime minister.

The official news agency of Iraq (INA) reported that the Coordination Framework, the largest Shia bloc, has held a meeting and unanimously agreed to nominate Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani as their candidate for the next Iraqi prime minister. 

Meanwhile, Head of the National Sindh bloc Ahmed Al-Asadi, announced in a tweet that the prime minister issue has been resolved. A source in al-Assadi's office said that he meant the finalization of Al Sudani's candidacy for prime minister.

At the same time, al-Sumaria news website reported, quoting "Fazel al-Fatlawi", a representative of Al-Fath coalition, that the Coordination Framework has agreed with Al Sudani candidacy for prime minister.

Al-Fatlawi said that this issue was finalized and it happened after Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassim al-Aaraji withdrew his bid for the prime ministerial post.

He emphasized that Al-Sudani is close to the Coordination Framework and independent MPs and "we hope that the Kurds will soon agree and introduce their candidate for the presidency."

Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani is an Iraqi politician who was the Human Rights Minister of Iraq in the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki from 2010 until October 2014. He was the Governor of Maysan Province between 2009 and 2010, according to local Iraqi media.

News Code 189463
Kamal Iranidoost
