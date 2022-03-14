UN biased approach hinders efforts to resolve Yemen crisis

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby on Monday and reiterated that the UN Security Council's biased approach is against the political process of resolving Yemen crisis.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

Criticizing the UNSC's biased approach to Yemen crisis, which was under the influence of the political considerations and lobbying of the aggressor states, Khaji described it as in contradiction with the path of the political process toward resolving Yemen crisis which further deepens mistrust between the warring parties.

The two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation to help resolve the crisis in Yemen and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the country as soon as possible.

