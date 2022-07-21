Iran willing to reach strong, lasting agreement in talks

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs held a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest developments related to the talks on the removal of the sanctions between Iran and the world powers.

The top Iranian diplomat, reiterated the will of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement, and the necessity of US' abandoning excessive demands and the necessity of being realistic in the path of towards achieving a solution and reaching an agreement.

Sheikh Muhammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for his part, considered the rational Iran's stance.

