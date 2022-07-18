Turkish president arrives in Tehran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Tehran on Monday evening to participate in the tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantors states of the Astana process, which will be held in Tehran tomorrow.

The presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia will discuss the peace process in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the main topic of the Astana talks in Tehran between the presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia is to de-escalate the tension in the conflict zones in Syria and maintain stability in that country.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed out that the new security crisis between Syria and Turkey must be handled, adding that he conveyed president Raeisi's message on that matter during his recent visits to Ankara and Damascus.

Turkey's presidential office announced on Sunday that Erdogan intends to hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian president during his two-day trip to Tehran.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan will also attend a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the scope of the Astana process.

