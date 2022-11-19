Tehran to host Sixth Iran Intl. Fisheries Exhibition

This exhibition will be held with the aim of exchanging information and developing economic and technical cooperation in the field of fisheries, strengthening and improving distribution systems and facilitating commercial and technical communication, marketing and recognizing commercial and production facilities in the domestic and international arena, and creating a platform for the export of fishery products, presenting improvements internally and externally in the field of the fisheries industry, promoting of technical knowledge in production, processing and marketing, generating employment, introducing new capacities.

A total of 112 companies active in the fields of fishing equipment, fish processing, packaging, aquatic feed, machinery, ornamental and aquarium fish breeding, export-oriented fishery products, refrigeration facilities and equipment, aquaculture and related downstream operations, water purification equipment and tools, efficiency and development of mechanization, algae and leeches, offshore fishing, distribution system, electronic aquatic market, banks and credit institutions, insurance and specialized publications, will showcase their latest products in this edition of the exhibition.

