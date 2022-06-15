Iran export to Turkmenistan at 79% growth: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated that Iran’s export of products to Turkmenistan registered a significant 79.4 percent growth since the 13th government assumed office in August 2021.

He put Iran’s non-oil trade with this country since the outset of the current administration i.e. from August 23, 2021, to May 21, 2022, at 1,014,474 tons, valued at $299,728,535, showing a 22.4 and 79.4 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

The export share of Iranian goods from this non-oil trade hit 987,755 tons, valued at $276,637,000, recording a 16 and 89 percent growth in weight and value respectively, Latifi added.

He pointed to Iran’s import of products from Turkmenistan and said that the country imported 35,719 tons of products, valued at $23,091,486, from Turkmenistan in the same period, showing a 16 and 89 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

Dairies, agricultural and horticultural products, fresh fruits and vegetables, dried nuts, foodstuff, confections and chocolate, construction materials, minerals, detergents, cosmetics, industries lubricants, bitumen, oil derivatives, petrochemical products, home appliances, clothing and handicrafts were of the main products exported from Iran to Turkmenistan in this period, IRICA spokesman added

MA/5513557