Quadrilateral working group on use of Chabahar port

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – India has said that a quadrilateral working group on use of the Iranian port of Chabahar port is likely to meet this year.

India, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan are likely to hold a meeting under a quadrilateral framework later this year on the joint use of the Chabahar port, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, according to Times of India.

India also has proposed to include the port in the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent two weeks back, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar projected Iran's Chabahar port as a key regional transit hub including to Afghanistan.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being increasingly seen as a fulcrum of connectivity to Central Asia.

