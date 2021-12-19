Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Europe corridor to be activated

After the revival of the ECO Corridor (Pakistan, Iran, Turkey) and the trial launch of the International North-South Transport Corridor (Finland, Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, the Persian Gulf and India), a new corridor (Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Black Sea and Europe) will be activated this week," said Mousavi in a Sunday tweet.

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) corridor has been formed based on agreements in the 10-nation ECO, a key economic bloc that seeks to facilitate trade and investment in the region. The corridor, known as ECO’s east-west route, is expected to deepen economic relations between Iran, Turkey and Pakistan as founding members of the bloc.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long[1] multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The route primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road. The objective of the corridor is to increase trade connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan, Bandar Anzali, etc.

