Iran, Russia to develop transport ties

Iran Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, at the head of a delegation set off to Moscow last night on April 26 in order to meet his Russian counterparts for reaching transport and transit agreements.

The transport and transit agreements include the activation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the development of maritime, air, and rail cooperation.

Increasing the number of flights, activation of the two countries' ports, agreement for the operation of the rail corridor from Chabahar Port to Russia and electrification of the Incheborun-Garmsar Railway are on the agenda.

Previously, Iran and Russia Transport Ministers met in Moscow in November 2018 on the sideline of International Transport Week. The two parties emphasized on development of rail cooperation, the acceleration of joint projects, and the necessity of mutual collaboration for the completion of the North-South railway corridor.

The North-South railway corridor starts from Helsinki in Finland and passes through Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Mumbai in Indian Subcontinent.

