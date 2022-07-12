Saudis kill, injure 387 Yemenis during ceasefire period

The official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health of the National Salvation Government of Yemen indicate that the aggressor Saudi-Emirati coalition is not adhering to the ceasefire in this country.

The United Nations recently announced that the delegations of the resigned government and the National Salvation Government of Yemen have agreed to continue the ceasefire on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the meeting of the Military Coordination Committee in the capital of Jordan, according to Alkhabar Alyemeni.

Meanwhile, Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation on Tuesday announced that the Saudi-led coalition has seized another Yemeni fuel ship and has transferred it to the shores of Jazan.

This is not the first time that Saudis seize such Yemeni ships despite the fact that they are inspected and licensed by the United Nations.

Under a ceasefire agreement concluded between the Yemeni National Salvation Government in Sanaa and the UN-led coalition, 18 fuel-carrying ships must be allowed to enter Al Hudaydah port and also two flights were allowed a week from Sanaa airport to the airport.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a large-scale offensive against Yemen, the poorest Arab country, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including UAE, with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime.

News sources also on Tuesday said that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen 336 times during the past 24 hours.

MP/5536816/5536179/FNA14010421000829