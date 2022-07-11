Saudi airstrikes in Yemen 'gross violation of ceasefire'

He said that Saudi aggressor coalition still continue to sabotage ceasefire by violating it and disrupting flights as well as preventing movement of Yemeni ships, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Martyrdom of Yemenis in border areas by Saudi aggressor coalition is a gross and widespread violation of ceasefire, Abdul-Salam added.

A number of 17 Yemenis were martyred and injured on Sunday due to the shooting of Saudi border guards.

A UN-brokered ceasefire was established in Yemen from April 2 for a period of two months, the most important of which was the arrival of 18 fuel-carrying Yemeni ships at Al Hudaydah ports and permission of two weekly round-trip flights from Sana'a Airport.

