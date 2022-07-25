Saudi coalition seizes another Yemeni ship

Yemen’s Oil Company announced on Monday that Saudi coalition, in continuation of its sabotage and hostile actions, confiscated a Yemeni ship carrying more than 31,000 tons of gasoline which was heading towards Al Hudaydah Port, Almasirah reported.

With the seizure of this ship, the total number of ships seized by Saudi coalition in Yemen reached five.

This is while that all Yemeni ships seized by Saudi-led coalition have a license from the United Nations and currently a ceasefire is ongoing in Yemen as well.

A couple of month ago, Saudi aggressor coalition seized another Yemeni oil tanker with a capacity of 29,000 tons of oil derivatives. In the past seven years, Yemen is facing a severe shortage of fuel, food and medical equipment due to all-out blockade of Saudi coalition imposed on Yemeni people.

With the support of the United States, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has launched military invasion of Yemen since March 26, 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea and air.

Saudi launch of war against Yemen has led to the martyrdom and wounding of hundreds of thousands of defenseless Yemeni people as well as displacement of four million people of this country.

