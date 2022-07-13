Kiev blocking visit of IAEA inspectors to Zaporozhye NPP

Kyiv is using any pretexts not to let a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar, which is controlled by the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration, an official of this administration said on Tuesday after Ukraine’s strike at Energodar, TASS reported.

"Kyiv is looking for and creating any pretexts to prevent a visit of IAEA inspectors to the Zaporozhye NPP," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the council of the region’s military-civilian administration, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian authorities are afraid of "an IAEA official investigation of the facts of making dirty bombs for Ukrainian militants."

MP/PR