Israel renews attack on Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Israel has launched new attacks on the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, attacking it for the first time with suicide robots.

According to the report, the Israeli military shelled the hospital from tanks and also used attack drones, Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported.

There are about 400 civilians in the medical facility, including newborn babies in incubators, who are almost impossible to evacuate.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

