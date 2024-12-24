More than 20 countries show interest in BRICS

More than 20 states, in addition to the selected partner countries, are showing interest in a systemic dialogue with the BRICS group, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"The doors of the association remain open to like-minded countries. At the moment, over two dozen more countries have shown interest in a systemic dialogue with BRICS: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Chad, Colombia, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Laos, Kuwait, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine, Senegal, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe," he said, TASS reported.

Ushakov remarked that Eritrea was also eager to work with BRICS.

"It is clear that uncontrolled expansion of our association would break its backbone. We believe that we need gradual, harmonized and accurate steps. Like those we have been taking throughout our chairmanship," Ushakov concluded.

