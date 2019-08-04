Iranian forces ready to nip any threat in bud: cmdr.

All Iranian Armed Forces are in their best form of military readiness and can give the strongest response to any threat in the shortest time possible, he said Sunday in a local event, highlighting that any threat will be nipped in the bud.

Tehran has always insisted that it doesn’t seek war but will not hesitate to defend itself. “As repeatedly announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t seek war against any country but it has well learned how to defend,” said Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi in early July.

Tensions in the region initially erupted after Washington withdraw from the nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, mainly targeting its oil revenues. US hostile policies didn’t end here as Trump administration also designated Iran’s IRGC, which is in charge of providing the Persian Gulf with security, as a foreign terrorist organization and also in their lastest measure, imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif; a measure which many experts believe to prove the empty claims of US about readiness for talks with Iran.

“At first glance, it may seem that the situation in the Persian Gulf is heading towards a military conflict but when studying the situation more deeply, we see that chances for such a conflict become less probable ... all countries which have interests in the region are by no means willing to see a new crisis in the Middle East,” the Head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies Center Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

