Oct 31, 2020, 11:41 AM

Iran to give 'crushing' response to any threat

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies warned Iran enemies over facing Iran Armed Forces' crushing response if they threaten the country's interests.

Addressing the Iranian nation in his remarks Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan reassured that Iran Armed Forces including Army, IRGC, and Police are equipped with the most high-tech defense equipment and all enemy threats are monitored with such equipment.

Hailing that all needed equipment of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is produced by Iranian scientists and specialists, he said, “If enemies intend to do any malicious act against the Iranian nation, they will face the crushing and decisive response of Iran Armed Forces.”

He also stressed that any organs in the Islamic Republic of Iran should make any effort to stand against any threats and sanction and economic problems under the wise guidelines of the Leader.

