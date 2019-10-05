  1. Politics
5 October 2019 - 11:15

Some military drills undisclosed to public, says cmdr. Pourdastan

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The Head of Iranian Army's Strategic Studies Center Brigadier General Pourdastan said that some military drills of Iranian armed forces are held in the dark while some others are done publicly to send caution to enemies.

“We have a series of wargames which are held secretly as the one held last month and was recently announced; a collection of tactics and techniques are practiced during these drills which helps us better understand different threats and better implement what has been learned in military schools,” Pourdastan told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

“Sometimes the enemy should become aware of your capabilities, this is good,” he said, adding that “Sometimes, we should send some alarms to enemies.”

