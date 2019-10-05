Some military drills undisclosed to public, says cmdr. Pourdastan

“We have a series of wargames which are held secretly as the one held last month and was recently announced; a collection of tactics and techniques are practiced during these drills which helps us better understand different threats and better implement what has been learned in military schools,” Pourdastan told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

“Sometimes the enemy should become aware of your capabilities, this is good,” he said, adding that “Sometimes, we should send some alarms to enemies.”

This item will be updated…

