  1. Iran
May 7, 2023, 8:34 PM

Army Air Force cmdr.:

Iranians to foil enemies plots in soft war

Iranians to foil enemies plots in soft war

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The Commander of the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran says that the Iranian nation will foil the plots designed by the enemy in a soft war that has been waged against the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks in a gathering held on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in Iran.

He referred to the previous remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that "The society owes much to the teachers and the progress and development of a country depends on the health of the teachers and their proper education."

The enemy is seeking a cognitive warfare against the Islamic Republic to disappoint the Iranians with their government, he underscored.

He went on to say that the young generation is the main target of the enemy in this regard.

The commander underlined the role of teachers in tackling the soft war waged by the enemy.

TM/5773622

News Code 200418

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News