Iranians to foil enemies plots in soft war

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks in a gathering held on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in Iran.

He referred to the previous remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that "The society owes much to the teachers and the progress and development of a country depends on the health of the teachers and their proper education."

The enemy is seeking a cognitive warfare against the Islamic Republic to disappoint the Iranians with their government, he underscored.

He went on to say that the young generation is the main target of the enemy in this regard.

The commander underlined the role of teachers in tackling the soft war waged by the enemy.

