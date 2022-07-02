Iran opposes military operations to solve problems in Syria

In the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the efforts of the Syrian government and president in strengthening and preserving the national unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and pointed out that those who oppose Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty are trying to bring chaos to the country.

Amir-Abdollahian condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's attacks on Syria, calling the silence of Western states towards that aggression double standards.

He added that the Western countries' failure to address the Zionist regime's destructive acts seriously shows that their claims on efforts to create security in Syria are unreal and have even instigated the regime to intensify its aggression.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that "We understand the existing concerns, but we oppose military operations to address the problems. We believe that problems should be resolved through direct dialogue and through cooperation."

The Syrian president, for his part, described the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Damascus as important in the current situation in light of regional and global developments, adding that "the balance of power in the region is changing in our favor."

Assad blamed the Western countries for provoking instability in Syria in line with their interests.

Referring to the concerns and risks in the region, the Syrian president said some of these issues are common between countries in the region and should be resolved through a political solution and dialogue. He added that "We are pleased that in such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran is part of the political solution in the region."

He stressed that "We welcome a solution that will take Syria away from war."

The Syrian President called relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and his country strategic and added that "Over the past 40 years we have seen growing relations between the two countries."

He described Palestine as a matter of common interest to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria and noted that due to the pressures on the Resistance countries, an alliance of strong wills has been formed to face the hegemonic system, though noting that a few countries in the world have such a will.

The Iranian foreign minister said upon arrival at Damascus airport this morning that Iran is trying to resolve the existing misunderstandings between Syria and Turkiye through diplomacy and political dialogue.

MNA