Syria eyes on expanding ties with Iran in all fields

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday held talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, discussing a number of regional and international issues, as well as Tehran-Damascus bilateral ties.

Saying that the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries is a sign of the strategic depth of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, Amir-Abdollahian described the recent visit of the Syrian President to Tehran as a turning point in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top diplomat referred to the unique role of martyr Soleimani in fighting against terrorism in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria.

Pointing out the two countries' capacities in developing political, economic, industrial and commercial ties, the Iranian foreign minister noted that the technical and engineering capabilities available in the Islamic Republic of Iran can serve the implementation of Tehran-Damascus large joint projects.

Mekdad, for his part, described Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Damascus as important, saying that his visit will deepen Iran-Syria relations.

Referring to the efforts of martyr Soleimani in fighting against terrorism, Mekdad stated that General Qassem Soleimani sacrificed his life to save the countries of the region from American occupation.

