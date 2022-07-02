Iran seeking to resolve Syria-Turkiye misunderstandings

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Saturday to meet and hold talks with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Upon his arrival at Damascus Airport, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

This visit is extremely important, and it comes after many local, regional and international developments, Mekdad said Iranian Foreign Minister at the airport.

Regarding talks on the revival Iranian nuclear deal, Syria will stand by Iran in pursuing this issue seriously, he also said, expressing support for Iran's position in this regard.

Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to Tehran is a new turning point in the relations between Iran and Syria, Amir-Abdollahian also said.

Tehran and Damascus have now entered a new stage of comprehensive bilateral cooperation in various economic and commercial fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Syrian people and government are working hard to defend the territorial integrity of their country.

"We understand the concerns of our neighboring country of Turkiye, while we strongly oppose any military action with any justification," he further noted.

Iran is trying to resolve the existing misunderstandings between Syria and Turkiye through diplomacy and political dialogue, he stressed.

Some developments are taking place in the region and Iran wants to make sure that it plays a constructive role and prevents new crises to occur, said Amir-Abdollahian before leaving Tehran adding, "In continuation of my trip to Turkiye 4 days ago, it is necessary to have consultations with the Syrian authorities too."

The Iranian foreign minister is set to discuss regional and international issues with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This is the fourth visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus after assuming the post last August.

He also strongly condemns the Saturday aggression of the Zionist regime against a city in western Syria and described it as a violation of the territorial integrity of Syria.

In addition to the sanction imposed against the resistant people of Syria, the Zionists seek to destabilize and increase this country's people's problems, the Iranian top diplomat said.

RHM/