Martyrdom-seeking operation reported near Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Palestinian sources on Tuesday reported that a martyrdom-seeking operation was launched in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv.
During the operation, which was carried out with cold weapons, a Zionist settler was injured, Shehab News reported.
The operator has also left the scene, according to the reports.
No further information has been released yet.
