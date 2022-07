No further details about the meeting have been published so far.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Saturday to meet and hold talks with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Upon his arrival at Damascus Airport, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

This is the fourth visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus after assuming the post last August.

