Jul 10, 2022, 1:00 PM

Raeisi to Syrian counterpart:

Iran opposes any foreign interference in Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Stressing the need for following the agreements which have been reached between Iran and Syria, President Raeisi stated that Iran supports the establishment of peace and stability and opposes any foreign intervention in Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on late Saturday held a phone talk with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and felicitated him on Eid al-Adha.

Calling for pursuing the implementation of the agreements reached between Iran and Syria with seriousness, Raeisi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support the resistance axis, especially in Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, for his part, offered his felicitations to the Iranian President and Ayatollah Khamenei on the Eid al-Adha.

Saying that the enemies are getting weaker day by day against the axis of resistance, the Syrian President noted, "Iran and Syria are in a same stronghold, and I hope we will celebrate next year's Eid while the nations of Iran and Syria witness increasing domestic and foreign successes."

