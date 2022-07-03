Developing Tehran-Cairo ties in interest of both nations

Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday explained the most important achievements of his trip to Syria.

Saying that he has held a conversation with the Syrian president for more than 2 hours about various regional issues and Tehran-Damascus ties, the Iranian top diplomat stated,

"One of the most important achievements of this trip was the follow-up of the agreements made during Mr. Assad's recent visit to Tehran and the talks with the president of our country."

Noting that one of the important topics discussed during his trip was to investigate the possibility of Turkish military operations in Syria, Amir-Abdollahian cited that he discussed the same issue with the Turkish side during his visit to Turkiye a few days ago.

"Tehran rejects the way of war and tries to resolve the crisis between the two countries through political means," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Damascus on Saturday and met with high-ranking Syrian officials including Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

