Iran, Tajikistan ink MoU to enhance trade-industrial coop.

A MoU was signed at the end of Working Group meeting between Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak and First Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Bakhtiar Sharifi.

Under the deal, the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan agreed to strengthen and diversify industrial, mining and trade cooperation in accordance with national laws and international obligations.

Also, the two sides agreed on exchanging specialized trade and marketing delegations especially during specialized exhibitions.

The two sides also reached an agreement on constructing a stone production plant in Tajikistan, developing cooperation in the field of knowledge-based technologies and reducing tariff duties with the aim of increased bilateral trade, etc.

