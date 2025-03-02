Swedish people protest against Trump's Gaza Displacement Plan

Hundreds of people held a protest march in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, to protest US President Donald Trump's plan to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators in Stockholm chanted slogans against the forced displacement of Gaza residents.

By presenting his controversial plan, US President Donald Trump called for the expulsion of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and their forced displacement to countries including Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries, which led to the Zionists welcoming this plan as part of the ethnic cleansing of the region.

