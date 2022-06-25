Tajikistan, Iran discuss expanding transit, trade ties

Following the visit of a Tajik commercial delegation to Iran headed by the first deputy minister at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, the delegation met with Iran's deputy transport minister, Shahriyar Afandizadeh, and transport officials in Iran.

The two sides conferred on the promotion of bilateral and multilateral transport ties via different transport modes.

They also said that they are determined to increase trade and transit as per mutual interests.

Regarding various international corridors in the region, the two sides emphasized that Iran and Tajikistan should advance transit in relations with other involving countries including Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) transport corridor and ECO corridor are the most important corridors for transit between Iran and Tajikistan, Iran's deputy transport minister said, adding that they should be more actively operated.

The two sides decided to hold a transport committee to agree on the details of proposals in trade and transport with the presence of different stakeholders.

Iran can provide landlocked Tajikistan access to the high seas through the Chabahar Port (to the south) and Amirabad Port (to the north). Similarly, Tajikistan can ease transit to China.

Iran and Tajikistan have resumed their relations following the two visits of the Presidents in September 2021 during the SCO summit in Dushanbe and in May 2022 in Tehran.

RHM/mrud.ir