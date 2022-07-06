  1. Economy
Iran, IOFS ink MoU to strengthen trade coop. in agri. field

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) to enhance cooperation in the field of food and agricultural products.

The MoU was inked on Wednesday during the visit of Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Under the agreement, information in the field of business corridors within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and related business plans between Islamic Republic of Iran and other OIC member states in the region will be exchanged in the fields of agriculture and food industries.

Facilitating mutual trade between Islamic Republic of Iran and OIC member states for agricultural and food products and related goods, promoting and developing mutual trade of agricultural and food products between Iran and OIC member states to ensure sustainable food security and implementing agricultural business plans, commercial investment and multilateral cooperation are other topics that the two sides were committed to carry out them.

In addition, the two sides emphasized on cooperating in the field of holding commercial exhibition events, supply of goods, use of Islamic financial mechanism to support promotion of trade.

Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) is a food and agriculture organization and one of the eight specialized institutions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation focused on the development of agriculture and rural development with primary focus on widespread scarcity of food and food security of the member states.

