13th govt. targets $20bn revenues out of regional transit

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Kazem Mousavi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Friday.

Turning to the visit of high-ranking officials of different countries to Iran, the lawmaker said that these visits show the active diplomacy of Iranian government under President Raeisi in the field of enhancing economic ties with other countries especially regional and neighboring countries.

Strengthening trade and economic ties with neighboring states is an important step towards economic growth, Mousavi emphasized.

Given the considerable increase in exchanges of goods between Iran and neighboring countries, “We would witness the growth of Iran's transit situation in the very near future and this issue would increase Iran's foreign exchange revenues.”

The 13th government has decided to increase transited revenues up to $20 billion, he said, adding that diplomatic consultations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with other countries can materialize transit objectives in the country.

He stated that lawmakers at the Parliament are ready to establish cooperation and interaction with the government in line with realizing its objectives in the field of boosting trade and economy with other countries.

